The coalition base was targeted by 28 drones and missiles linked to Iran a day during six weeks of the war

Members of the RAF successfully intercepted more than 100 drones at the Middle East base. Picture: Ministry of Defence

By Issy Clarke

RAF forces shot down more than 100 Iranian drones and missiles while helping to defend a Middle East base amid the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

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A secret coalition base in Iraq that British forces were helping to defend was targeted by 28 drones and missiles linked to Iran a day during six weeks of the war. RAF personnel shot down more than 100 of the unmanned aircraft out of the sky before a temporary ceasefire was agreed between the US and Iran in early April. The base has hosted UK, US and other armed troops for more than 10 years to counter the threat from the Islamic State. Read more: Hate against Jewish people ‘out of control’ in UK, warns Israel - as Starmer urged to 'drain the swamp' and tackle anti-Semitism Read more: Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks, Trump announces

Al Carns told troops the base would "probably be a smouldering wreck if it wasn't for you guys". Picture: Alamy

It was one of the most targeted coalition bases in the Middle East as Iranian forces retaliated to the US-Israeli strikes. There have been no direct hits in the last three weeks but troops are on standby in case fighting resumes. Alistair Carns, the armed forces minister, told troops the base would "probably be a smouldering wreck if it wasn't for you guys," during a visit to the site last week with Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth.

Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth said the Ministry of Defence is discussing expanding the UK's counter-drone capability. Picture: Alamy

Mr Smyth said the Ministry of Defence is discussing expanding the UK's counter-drone capability, stating the conflict had highlighted the importance of being able to shoot down drones. "Yes, that's definitely a discussion that we're having," he told Sky News. The RAF is also responsible for protecting Britain's skies from drones and missiles, as well as being deployed in the Middle East. Mr Smyth said the UK's drone and missile defences will be boosted after investment dwindled following the end of the Cold War.