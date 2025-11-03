An RAF veteran has been threatened with eviction by a housing association following a row over his mobility scooter - just days before Remembrance Day.

Ron Gibbs, 90, lives in a one-bed flat which he moved into with his son Jason, 49, last year after his health deteriorated.

He has become locked in a furious row with the housing association that owns the flat after he parked his mobility scooter outside its backdoor.

Mr Gibbs was told it was a fire risk and ordered to either move the scooter or face eviction. Jason says he has tried to argue on his father’s behalf but claims the housing association is refusing to budge.

He branded officials “disgraceful” for taking such a hardline against the RAF veteran, particularly since Remembrance Day is coming up.

“I called them up and I spoke to the same manager and I have never been spoken to like it. He spoke to me like a piece of… well, I won't say that word.

