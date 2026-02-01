Israeli troops seized and closed the Rafah crossing in May 2024, calling it part of efforts to combat weapons smuggling by Hamas.

Palestinians react as trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrive in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, after passing through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett and Danielle de Wolfe

Israel has reopened the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt on a trial basis after nearly two years of closure, with critically ill Palestinians expected to be among the first allowed through.

Reopening the border crossing is a key step as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire moves ahead. COGAT, the Israeli military agency that controls aid to Gaza, said the crossing is actively being prepared for fuller operation, adding residents of Gaza will begin to pass through the crossing once preparations are complete. Palestinian security officers passed through the crossing's Egyptian gate on Sunday and headed towards the Palestinian gate to join an EU mission that will be supervising exit and entry, an Egyptian official said. Ambulances and humanitarian aid trucks also crossed through the gate. Read more: Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least least 27 Palestinians Read more: Remains of last Israeli hostage found in Gaza

Ambulances and medical teams affiliated with the Egyptian Ministry of Health arrive at the Rafah Border Crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border. Picture: Getty

The head of the new Palestinian administrative committee governing Gaza's daily affairs has said travel in both directions will start Monday. Rafah, which Palestinians see as their gateway to the world, has been largely shut since it was seized by Israel in May 2024. About 20,000 Palestinian children and adults needing medical care are hoping to leave war-devastated Gaza via the crossing, and thousands of other Palestinians outside the territory hope to return home. Zaher al-Wahidi, head of the Health Ministry's documentation department in Gaza, said the ministry has not yet been notified about the start of medical evacuations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will allow 50 patients a day to leave.

