Rafah crossing will soon re-open allowing Gazans to cross into Egypt
The crossing between the war-torn region and Egypt has been closed
The Rafah crossing connecting Gaza and Egypt is set to re-open "in the coming days" according to Israel in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced it would allow Gazans to begin crossing into Egypt.
The department insisted that the arrangement, which has been cleared by Israeli security services, will be coordinated with Egypt under the watch of the European Union mission.
Logistics surrounding the re-opening are similar to those seen in January 2025, with the crossing re-opening in the wake of the Ceasefire deal signed between Hamas and Israel in October.
The statement, released on Wednesday, read: "In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and a directive of the political echelon, the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days exclusively for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
"The residents' exit through the Rafah Crossing will be facilitated through coordination with Egypt, following security approval by Israel and under the supervision of the European Union mission, similar to the mechanism that operated in January 2025."
The Rafah crossing has been closed to traffic since the Israeli military took control of the crossing on May 6, 2024.
In October, a statement released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said reopening of Rafah would depend on how Hamas fulfils its ceasefire role.
It comes just a day after more than 1,000 UK-supplied tents have been allowed into Gaza after months of delay, the Foreign Office has said.
Some 1,100 tents entered Gaza via the border crossing at Kerem Shalom on Tuesday, with more expected to arrive during the week.
The Foreign Office said the delivery had been held up for months, but had finally been allowed into Gaza thanks to international efforts to expand aid access.
In total, the tents are expected to provide shelter for 12,000 people as weather conditions get worse over winter in a territory where 92% of homes have been destroyed or damaged by war.