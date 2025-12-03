The Rafah crossing connecting Gaza and Egypt is set to re-open "in the coming days" according to Israel in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced it would allow Gazans to begin crossing into Egypt.

The department insisted that the arrangement, which has been cleared by Israeli security services, will be coordinated with Egypt under the watch of the European Union mission.

Logistics surrounding the re-opening are similar to those seen in January 2025, with the crossing re-opening in the wake of the Ceasefire deal signed between Hamas and Israel in October.

The statement, released on Wednesday, read: "In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and a directive of the political echelon, the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days exclusively for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

