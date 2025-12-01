Opening your phone, going online and becoming annoyed at the first thing you see has become a universal experience in recent years.

The phrase refers to online posts specifically designed to cause annoyance, often using manipulative tactics to drive engagement.

These posts might be “rage bait” - a term named phrase of the year by the Oxford University Press.

Sometimes it seems posts are tailor-made to make users angry - and it turns out that might just be the case.

The use of the term has increased threefold over the last 12 months, Oxford University Press says.

Rage bait overcame two other terms, aura farming and biohack, to win the prize.

Using rage bait can often be quite profitable, with online engagement often bringing financial incentives on platforms like X, TikTok and YouTube.

"The fact that the word rage bait exists and has seen such a dramatic surge in usage means we're increasingly aware of the manipulation tactics we can be drawn into online," said Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages.

"Before, the internet was focused on grabbing our attention by sparking curiosity in exchange for clicks, but now we've seen a dramatic shift to it hijacking and influencing our emotions, and how we respond.

"It feels like the natural progression in an ongoing conversation about what it means to be human in a tech-driven world - and the extremes of online culture."

Aura farming, meanwhile, refers to the practice of presenting yourself in a way deliberately designed to imply confidence or mystique.

Biohacking is a term coined by wealthy “tech bros” and influencers referring to an attempt to override biological functions through healthy eating, exercise, as well as taking large amounts of supplements.