Zoe Graham, 38, was handed a suspended sentence for the incident which reportedly left the collision's victims with post traumatic stress disorder

Zoe Graham broke down in front of Hove Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The partner of singer Rag’n’Bone Man has been given a suspended sentence after driving into another car containing a mother and her three children while rushing on the school run.

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Zoe Graham was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and hit with a 12-month driving ban after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving. The 38-year-old who married Rory Graham, also known as Rag’N’Bone Man, in 2021, was previously charged with the more serious offence of dangerous driving. Graham was reportedly running late to pick up her sons from school when she tried to overtake a slow-moving tractor on a “dangerous” stretch of road in East Sussex in August 2023, Hove Crown Court heard. She did not see three cars in front of the tractor and, after crossing double white lines in the middle of the carriageway, ploughed into a Ford car that was turning right. Read more: British man, 37, found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Caribbean island Read more: Teen who ‘idolised serial killers’ and searched Southport attacker jailed over college bomb threat

Zoe Graham told the court she has severe anxiety around being late to pick up her children. Picture: Getty

The Ford’s driver, Samantha Keen, was taking her two daughters and son to an animal rescue centre near Ringmer when she was hit by Zoe’s Range Rover, travelling at about 55mph. Ms Keen, who lost her husband the previous year, suffered a broken ankle, cuts to the face and head and damage to her right hip. Her three children also suffered cuts and bruises to their faces, heads, arms and legs. According to her victim impact statement, Ms Keen says the crash had a significant impact on the family and still affects them nearly three years on. “They thought they were going to lose their only living parent,” she said. “We had to cancel our holiday, losing our deposits. I was too injured to look after the children.” Ms Keen was said to have been screaming in terror at the prospect of her children being left without a parent, and her children were screaming and crying from shock.

Zoe Graham married singer Rag'N'Bone Man in 2021. Picture: Alamy