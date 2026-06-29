Rag'n'Bone Man's wife spared jail over high-speed Range Rover crash involving mother and her three children
Zoe Graham, 38, was handed a suspended sentence for the incident which reportedly left the collision's victims with post traumatic stress disorder
The partner of singer Rag’n’Bone Man has been given a suspended sentence after driving into another car containing a mother and her three children while rushing on the school run.
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Zoe Graham was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and hit with a 12-month driving ban after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.
The 38-year-old who married Rory Graham, also known as Rag’N’Bone Man, in 2021, was previously charged with the more serious offence of dangerous driving.
Graham was reportedly running late to pick up her sons from school when she tried to overtake a slow-moving tractor on a “dangerous” stretch of road in East Sussex in August 2023, Hove Crown Court heard.
She did not see three cars in front of the tractor and, after crossing double white lines in the middle of the carriageway, ploughed into a Ford car that was turning right.
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The Ford’s driver, Samantha Keen, was taking her two daughters and son to an animal rescue centre near Ringmer when she was hit by Zoe’s Range Rover, travelling at about 55mph.
Ms Keen, who lost her husband the previous year, suffered a broken ankle, cuts to the face and head and damage to her right hip.
Her three children also suffered cuts and bruises to their faces, heads, arms and legs.
According to her victim impact statement, Ms Keen says the crash had a significant impact on the family and still affects them nearly three years on.
“They thought they were going to lose their only living parent,” she said. “We had to cancel our holiday, losing our deposits. I was too injured to look after the children.”
Ms Keen was said to have been screaming in terror at the prospect of her children being left without a parent, and her children were screaming and crying from shock.
The family has been left traumatised, and the children have needed counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
While breaking down in tears, Zoe Graham told the court she had been abused by a former partner for nine years, who had deliberately made her late to pick up her children – resulting in her having severe anxiety about being late.
She said: “I was a little bit late to pick my boys, and they suffer from anxiety. I indicated, and I hit her. I’ve never hurt anyone in my life and never would. I feel so sorry because my children went through anxiety as well.”
She was told by Judge Rennie that it was inherently dangerous to overtake when the road was marked with double white lines.
But she told Graham: “I accept this is wholly out of character. All this was avoidable if you had driven in the way you were supposed to. I’m going to put you out of your misery – you’re not going to prison today.”
The judge concluded: “This is a horrendous case where two families have been left traumatised by events.”
Graham has been warned that she may face jail if she breaches her suspended sentence in any way.