Former England winger Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a Lamborghini crashed into motorway barriers in Hampshire.

Police say the 31-year-old was stopped on the M3 southbound near the Minley Interchange shortly before 09:00 on Thursday, the Sun reports.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Hampshire Police said the driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen, the Sun reports.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

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