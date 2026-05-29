Former England star Raheem Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after M3 crash
Police pulled over the 31-year-old on the M3 in Hampshire at 9am on Thursday
Former England winger Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a Lamborghini crashed into motorway barriers in Hampshire.
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Police say the 31-year-old was stopped on the M3 southbound near the Minley Interchange shortly before 09:00 on Thursday, the Sun reports.
No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
Hampshire Police said the driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen, the Sun reports.
He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.
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Sterling, who now plays for Dutch side Feyenoord, came through QPR’s academy before joining Liverpool as a teenager.
He later enjoyed major success at Manchester City, winning four Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups and the FA Cup.
He has also won 82 caps for England, scoring 20 goals.
In a statement, Hampshire Police said: “Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange.
“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
“The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen.
"He has been bailed while our enquiries continue.”