Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has arrived at court as he faces a sentence for driving his Lamborghini dangerously on the motorway before crashing into a metal gate.

The former Manchester City player had pleaded guilty at the Hampshire court to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously on the M25, the M3, the A327 and Minley Road before he crashed on the morning of May 28.

He has been on unconditional bail and subject to an interim driving ban since he admitted offences in September.

The 31-year-old had been seen by other motorists inhaling from a balloon while driving his black sports car, swerving in and out of lanes – with one driver “shocked” by what he saw, a court previously heard.

Sterling also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

Police body worn footage of the footballer’s arrest at 9.15am shows him in the crashed car with two canisters on his lap as the officer tells him: “You can put that down mate.”

The court previously heard witness Christopher Jennings on the M25 called 999 at 7.49am after he was driving in parallel to Sterling’s car and “he was shocked by what he saw” and made clear “he sighted the defendant inhaling from the balloon”.

Fiona Jennings, another witness on the M3 southbound at around 8.45am, said she saw a black Lamborghini ahead of her whose driving she described as “absolutely horrendous” and “swerving in and out of lanes”, the court heard.

“She had genuine concerns the driver might kill someone,” prosecutor Simon Jones told the court.

Dash-cam footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows a black Lamborghini Urus switching lanes multiple times before hitting a concrete barrier on the right side and continuing on the road.

At the previous hearing, Sterling’s defence barrister Jason Bartfeld KC said there is not a dispute this is a “top category case” but asked for the magistrates’ court to continue to deal with it instead of sending it to crown court.

District Judge Kirsty Allman ordered for a pre-sentence report to be carried out ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.