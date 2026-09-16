Raheem Sterling is still without a football club and could be sent to prison after admitting to dangerous driving and possessing laughing gas.

The 31-year-old former England winger left Feyenoord in the summer after only eight Eredivisie matches and appears no closer to resurrecting his career after his guilty plea on Tuesday.

Sterling has not retired from football, but his career might have to be put on hold as he waits to hear the outcome of the court process.

He pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court to dangerous driving of a Lamborghini, possession of nitrous oxide and failing to provide a specimen.

Sterling has been bailed and banned from driving to return to court on November 25, when he will either be sentenced or the case will be adjourned to be heard at a crown court.

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