Raheem Sterling still without a team and could now face prison
Footballer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possessing laughing gas
Raheem Sterling is still without a football club and could be sent to prison after admitting to dangerous driving and possessing laughing gas.
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The 31-year-old former England winger left Feyenoord in the summer after only eight Eredivisie matches and appears no closer to resurrecting his career after his guilty plea on Tuesday.
Sterling has not retired from football, but his career might have to be put on hold as he waits to hear the outcome of the court process.
He pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court to dangerous driving of a Lamborghini, possession of nitrous oxide and failing to provide a specimen.
Sterling has been bailed and banned from driving to return to court on November 25, when he will either be sentenced or the case will be adjourned to be heard at a crown court.
Read also: Footballer Raheem Sterling charged with dangerous driving and possessing laughing gas
The former Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea attacker was seen inhaling from a balloon while driving and then crashed into a metal gate on May 28.
He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, but a 12- to 18-month sentence is more likely, and this could be suspended.
Sterling scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, helping Gareth Southgate’s side reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020.
He has shared images of his gym routines on Instagram since his Feyenoord contract came to an end, but he is without a club. He is involved in his own charity foundation and has launched a football competition called The Cage.
Sterling has several children with his partner Paige Milian.