Ex-England ace Raheem Sterling charged with dangerous driving and drug offence
The former Premier League winger faces up to two years in prison if he is convicted
Former England ace Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and drug possession after allegedly crashing his £270k Lamborghini in May.
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The ex-Premier League player, 31, is currently without a club - and has been charged with possessing laughing gas and failing to provide a specimen after his arrest.
He could face a total sentence of two years' imprisonment if he is found guilty of the charges.
Sterling, who has played for Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal, was arrested near Farnborough.
He will appear before magistrates in Basingstoke on September 15, police say.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “A driver will appear in court next month to face charges following a collision on the M3.
“Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen.
“The charges come following a single vehicle collision, involving a Lamborghini, on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange, on 28 May, 2026.
“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
“Mr Sterling is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 15 September.”