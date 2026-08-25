Former England ace Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and drug possession after allegedly crashing his £270k Lamborghini in May.

The ex-Premier League player, 31, is currently without a club - and has been charged with possessing laughing gas and failing to provide a specimen after his arrest.

He could face a total sentence of two years' imprisonment if he is found guilty of the charges.

Sterling, who has played for Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal, was arrested near Farnborough.

He will appear before magistrates in Basingstoke on September 15, police say.