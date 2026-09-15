Former Premier League and England star Raheem Sterling has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possessing laughing gas.

Sterling, 31, pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today to dangerous driving of a Lamborghini, possession of nitrous oxide and failing to provide a specimen.

He appeared in court today charged with dangerous driving, possessing laughing gas and failing to provide a specimen following his arrest in May.

He was arrested close to an interchange near Farnborough with six nitrous oxide canisters in his car.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman previously said: “A driver will appear in court next month to face charges following a collision on the M3.

Read more: Footballer Raheem Sterling charged with dangerous driving and possessing laughing gas

“Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen.

“The charges come following a single vehicle collision, involving a Lamborghini, on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange, on 28 May, 2026.

“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported."