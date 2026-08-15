The scene of a derailed train near Lewes railway station in East Sussex on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Extra funding could be needed to help the railway cope with the impact of climate change, a Network Rail boss said after two train derailments during the heatwave.

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Investigations into the derailments are looking at all possible causes, but officials have acknowledged that hot weather has presented the railway with a series of challenges. Martin Frobisher, group safety and engineering director at Network Rail, said the investigations into the incidents in Essex and East Sussex will be “looking at climate and all sorts of other issues”. A Greater Anglia train derailed on Friday south of Wickford railway station in Essex, while an incident at Lewes on Thursday seriously injured two passengers. Read more: Second passenger train derails in Essex day after two injured in Lewes derailment Read more: Two people ‘severely’ injured as rail bosses launch probe into train derailment

Rail workers, at the scene adjacent to Salcott Crescent, Wickford, where a Greater Anglia train derailed. Picture: Alamy

Mr Frobisher said they don't know the full facts of the derailments yet but vowed a very detailed investigation is under way. He said: "Clearly, we’ll be looking at climate and all sorts of other issues as factors.” He said there was “lots that we can do” to make the railway more resilient to climate change. There were “lots of challenges” with electronic signalling equipment and the heat, while in winter there was a need to ensure the stability of embankments in the face of rain and storms. “We’re in the process now of putting together our case for our next five-year funding cycle and we’ll be making a very strong case for climate resilience,” he said. “There’s a lot we’ve done already. This funding control period that we’re in right now, we have £1.6 billion that we’re spending on climate resilience. “There’s more that we need to do in the future. We’re modelling that in a very technical way, so as to make the best possible case for funding in the future.”