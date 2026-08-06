A major power outage and the discovery of an unexploded German bomb have plunged Brits into travel hell with no end in sight

Britain's railway chaos is set to continue into Friday as a major power outage and the discovery of an unexploded WW2 bomb caused delays and cancellations across the country. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Britain's railway chaos is set to continue into Friday as a major power outage and the discovery of an unexploded WW2 bomb caused delays and cancellations across the country.

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National Rail says disruptions across the North West and Greater Manchester after the outage sparked a signal failure across England. The train companies affected include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Lumo, Northern, TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales. Services between Newport in south Wales and Cardiff Central will also be delayed until the end of Friday. The electricity issue, which came to light shortly after 2pm on Thursday, was caused by an electrical failure at a communications centre. Read more: 'My girl just cheated on me': Speeding driver's excuse for doing 130mph on the M25 - as Met chief hails 'extraordinary' actions of pursuing police Read more: Demand for EVs drives new car market to eighth consecutive month of growth

Rail chaos as power failure brings trains across England to a standstill. Picture: lbc

Passengers have described being stranded for hours between stations, with one telling reporters that she was delayed by four hours after being stuck near Deansgate in Manchester. Two-and-a-half hours after they were stopped, rail staff were allegedly forced to use a ladder to help passengers onto the tracks - forcing them to walk along the tracks to reach a car park. The electrical failure came on the same day that bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion of a WW2 bomb at a quarry near a train track outside Birmingham. The discovery heaped even more misery on Midlands passengers.

Power failure causes 'major disruption' as railways across England grind to a halt. Picture: National Rail

Rail chaos as power failure brings trains across England to a standstill. Picture: LBC