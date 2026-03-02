Rail fare freeze comes into effect saving some commuters more than £300 per year
Fare freeze is part of plans to rebuild a publicly owned Great British Railways
The first rail fare freeze in 30 years will come into effect this week as the Government aims to save commuters on some routes more than £300 per year.
From Monday, regulated rail fares across England will be frozen in a move that covers season tickets, peak returns for commuters and off-peak returns between major cities.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said this will benefit more than a billion passenger journeys across the country, with commuters on some of the busiest routes to save more than £300 per year.
A typical commuter travelling to work three days a week using flexi-season tickets will save £315 a year travelling from Milton Keynes to London, £173 travelling from Woking to London and £57 from Bradford to Leeds, according to the DfT.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Affordable, reliable transport links are the gateway to jobs, school, and opportunities.
“So it’s not right that passengers are being priced out of the routes they should rely on because of endless hikes.
“This freeze – the first since the 90s – will put more money in working people’s pockets.
“By keeping costs down we are making journeys more affordable for millions of people – putting train travel back into the service of passengers, not profits.”
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “By cutting the cost of living, cutting national debt, and creating the conditions for growth and investment in all parts of the country we are building a stronger more secure economy.”
The change applies to England and services run by English train operating companies.
The Government said the fare freeze is part of its plans to rebuild a publicly owned Great British Railways that will deliver value for money through bringing rail tickets into the 21st century with tap in-tap out and digital ticketing, alongside investing in superfast WiFi.