Fare freeze is part of plans to rebuild a publicly owned Great British Railways

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Berkshire To Highlight Rail Fare Freeze. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

The first rail fare freeze in 30 years will come into effect this week as the Government aims to save commuters on some routes more than £300 per year.

From Monday, regulated rail fares across England will be frozen in a move that covers season tickets, peak returns for commuters and off-peak returns between major cities. The Department for Transport (DfT) said this will benefit more than a billion passenger journeys across the country, with commuters on some of the busiest routes to save more than £300 per year. A typical commuter travelling to work three days a week using flexi-season tickets will save £315 a year travelling from Milton Keynes to London, £173 travelling from Woking to London and £57 from Bradford to Leeds, according to the DfT. Read more: ‘Do not travel’ warning lifted after multiple incidents on UK trains - but disruption to continue Read more: King sends ‘heartfelt prayers’ to Selby rail crash memorial service

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Affordable, reliable transport links are the gateway to jobs, school, and opportunities. “So it’s not right that passengers are being priced out of the routes they should rely on because of endless hikes. “This freeze – the first since the 90s – will put more money in working people’s pockets. “By keeping costs down we are making journeys more affordable for millions of people – putting train travel back into the service of passengers, not profits.”

