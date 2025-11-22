Ministers said the move will save millions of rail travellers hundreds of pounds off season tickets, peak and off-peak returns between major cities.

By Frankie Elliott

Rail fares are to be frozen for the first time in 30 years, the Government has announced.

Ministers said the move will save millions of rail travellers hundreds of pounds off season tickets, peak and off-peak returns between major cities. Commuters on the more expensive routes will save more than £300 a year.

Picture: Getty

The Government said the changes are part of its plans to rebuild a publicly owned Great British Railways that will deliver value for money through bringing rail tickets into the 21st century with tap in tap out and digital ticketing, alongside investing in superfast wifi. The announcement applies to England and services run by English train operating companies. Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Next week at the Budget I'll set out the fair choices to deliver on the country's priorities to cut NHS waiting lists, cut national debt and cut the cost of living. "That's why we're choosing to freeze rail fares for the first time in 30 years, which will ease the pressure on household finances and make travelling to work, school or to visit friends and family that bit easier." Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "We all want to see cheaper rail travel, so we're freezing fares to help millions of passengers save money. "Commuters on more expensive routes will save more than £300 per year, meaning they keep more of their hard-earned cash. "This is part of our wider plans to rebuild Great British Railways the public can be proud of and rely on." Ministers said a typical commuter travelling to work three days a week using flexi-season tickets will save £315 a year travelling from Milton Keynes to London, £173 travelling from Woking to London and £57 from Bradford to Leeds.

Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said: "This freeze is a welcome first step towards better value fares for passengers".