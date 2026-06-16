Transport for London are also investigating the incident

By Alex Storey

Two wellbeing support officers working at a London train station have been sacked after reportedly calling a female commuter a "little Karen" during a confrontation.

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The passenger filmed the argument with the hi-vis workers wearing Morson Vital-branded jackets, who can be heard asking her to leave. The heated exchange eventually saw the woman ejected from the platform at Homerton station, east London, but it has now emerged the men have been sacked after she alleged they called her a "little Karen". The Morson Group employers provides infrastructure, rail and construction projects and said the pair were there to give "safeguarding and wellbeing support". Read more: Driver accused of killing girls in Wimbledon prep school crash appears in court Read more: Millionaire banker arrested in hunt for ‘Putney Pusher’ also arrested over class A drugs

The footage was uploaded to X. Picture: X/DonnaLouise1212

The company said their behaviour was "not acceptable" and confirmed they have since been let go. A separate Transport for London (TfL) investigation has been launched, the Daily Mail reports. In the footage, which went viral on X, the woman can be heard saying: "You're not even wearing proper uniform. "You're telling me you're TfL." She can then be heard accusing the men of calling her "a little tramp" and "a little Karen" after being challenged while taking a phone call on her mobile. One of the men says: "You’re shouting, you’re raising your voice, there are little kids here."

The workers have since been let go. Picture: X/@DonnaLouise1212

In a statement on Tuesday, the company confirmed to the Mail that the two employees were there to provide "visible safeguarding and wellbeing support" at the station. The spokesperson said they approached the woman who had "become animated" during a phone conversation. They said: "This was in line with the training we provide to operatives in this role, which involves identifying potentially hazardous behaviours and de-escalating risks to support passenger safety. "Since this incident, we have carried out a thorough investigation. Our investigation concluded that the individuals involved did not adhere to their Morson Vital training.

The exchange took place at Homerton Station. Picture: Alamy