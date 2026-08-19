Central England and eastern Wales could still see some downpours, the forecaster said

Some areas in the country will have the “first meaningful rain for a long time” this week. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The UK will see showers over the coming days but the rain is “not going to solve the drought situation overnight”, a forecaster has said.

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Some areas in the country will have the “first meaningful rain for a long time” this week, the Met Office said, after a summer of heatwaves and dry weather have left many areas facing water shortages. However, they said the rainfall would not be a “huge amount” and “highly hit and miss from place to place”, before conditions became drier again over the weekend. In an online forecast, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said Wednesday would be a “very showery day” across the UK, with Northern Ireland and areas in western and central Scotland seeing “frequent showers with heavy downpours, hail and thunder”. The showers would be “fewer and further between” in southern areas, while central England and eastern Wales could still see some downpours, the forecaster added. He said: “I suspect many people across England and Wales will at least enjoy the feel of some rain falling out of the sky during the next few days, but it’s not going to solve the drought situation overnight because we’re not expecting huge amounts and it will be highly variable because a lot of it will come in the form of showers.” Read More: Over 27 million Brits now under hosepipe ban - while forecasters warn of flooding as rain looms Read More: Wildfires, floods, strikes: We can’t keep using the military as Britain’s emergency Swiss Army knife

Severe drought in United Kingdom reflected in satellite images. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, highs of 25C in London, 20C in Cardiff, 19C in Manchester and 16C in Glasgow are expected, according to the weather service. Thursday will begin with some “very heavy rain” across parts of northern England and north and west Wales with frequent showers in the southwest, Mr McGivern said. That afternoon will bring a “better chance” of showers further south and “dumping a reasonable amount of rain in places”, he added. “But again, because they’re showers, it will be hit and miss, very speckled in nature,” he said. Temperatures will be below average for a large part of the UK on Thursday, which is “something we’ve seen on only a handful of days this summer,” the forecaster continued. A hosepipe ban began for all of Wessex Water’s 1.4 million customers across areas in Bath, Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire on Tuesday.

Aerial view of the Wessex Water Sutton Bingham Reservoir near Yeovil in Somerset. Picture: Alamy