Forecasters have warned of flooding and travel disruption as parts of the UK brace for downpours and snow, but warmer weather could be in store this weekend with temperatures climbing into the teens.

Many in the south of England will face a wet start on Wednesday, with a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in force for an area stretching from Cornwall to Kent from 6am on Wednesday until 8am on Thursday.

Some 10-20mm of rain is expected to fall widely, though areas near the south coast could see up to 30mm of rain, while Dartmoor, Devon, could be battered with as much as 50mm, the Met Office said.

Senior Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said many will be see "a very wet and windy morning" on Wednesday, but added those in northern England will be "wondering what's going on" - with a dry day expected for many.

Mr Snell said: "By the time we get into the late part of the day on Thursday, by that stage, the winds should be clearing away and Thursday will just be a slow improvement day.

"It's all change after that, by the weekend it will be feeling much, much milder with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid teens, if we see some sunshine.

