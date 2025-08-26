After what is expected to have been the warmest summer on record, Brits can expect wet and windy conditions to end the season.

The Met Office has warned the weather will turn increasingly unsettled over the next week with temperatures returning to near average.

An area of low pressure in the northwest of the UK is expected to pick up weather systems from the Atlantic over the next few days, bringing a more unsettled end to the summer.

A band of rain over the central swathe of the UK will move eastwards and turn increasingly showery.

The rain band, which could be thundery in places, will continue to spread eastwards throughout Wednesday, with sunshine and showers following.

Later in the week the weather will remain changeable with temperatures for most around average for late August.

Rain will be most frequent and heaviest across the west, with a risk of thunder and gusty winds at times.

