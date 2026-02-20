Rain to continue this weekend but milder days ahead, Met Office says
The country will continue to be battered by rain over the weekend, but there will be moments of brightness as temperatures turn milder.
Friday will get off to a dry but cloudy start in the east of the country, before rain spreads from Northern Ireland and west Scotland to all areas by the early afternoon.
Brighter and milder conditions will follow from the west with heavy showers later in the day, the Met Office said.
Temperatures across the country will see a jump by up to 10 degrees.
Some areas of the south will reach highs of 14 degrees, while northern Scotland will reach 10 degrees.
The Environment Agency has issued 68 flood warnings and 164 flood alerts throughout England for Friday, with the potential for groundwater flooding across the south of England for the next five days.
It added that Somerset is likely to experience river flooding that could cause travel disruption.
Tonight will be clearer for the north west with the potential for frost.
The Environment Agency says that inland flooding is possible in the south this weekend due to a forecast of heavy rain, however, it's not expected.
Shetland will get the most of the sun on Saturday, with drier and brighter conditions in the east, as rain and drizzle move across the north east
It will be windy with strong gusts but "very mild throughout".
Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, the weather is expected to remain brighter, with showers across the country.
Monday will start drier, but showers will come in from the west.