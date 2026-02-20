The country will continue to be battered by rain over the weekend, but there will be moments of brightness as temperatures turn milder.

Friday will get off to a dry but cloudy start in the east of the country, before rain spreads from Northern Ireland and west Scotland to all areas by the early afternoon.

Brighter and milder conditions will follow from the west with heavy showers later in the day, the Met Office said.

Temperatures across the country will see a jump by up to 10 degrees.

Some areas of the south will reach highs of 14 degrees, while northern Scotland will reach 10 degrees.

The Environment Agency has issued 68 flood warnings and 164 flood alerts throughout England for Friday, with the potential for groundwater flooding across the south of England for the next five days.

