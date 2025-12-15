Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and some communities could be cut off

Flooding at the Llechryd Bridge near Cardigan, Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

An amber rain warning for possible danger to life has come into force in parts of Wales, alongside several yellow warnings across the UK.

Heavy rain is expected in south and south-west Wales, with 50mm to 80mm forecast widely and nearly 100mm in some areas, the Met Office said. Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and some communities could be cut off, according to the amber warning that started at 3am and runs until 9pm on Monday. Yellow rain warnings are in place for parts of north-east, north-west and south-west England, the East Midlands, the West Midlands and Wales. The Met Office said that parts of Cumbria had more than 200mm of rain since midday Saturday - totalling half a month's worth of rain in 24 hours. Read More: When is the shortest day of the year?

The Environment Agency (EA) has posted seven warnings saying flooding is expected, including for parts of the Lake District. There are also 79 active EA alerts saying flooding is possible. The Met Office said in its amber warning: "Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses (is) likely. "Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life." It added: "Given the recent wet weather and saturated ground, the likelihood of impacts is higher." A yellow rain warning is active for the East Midlands, the West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and parts of Wales until 11.59pm on Monday. Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible in those areas and could cause a danger to life, the Met Office said. Forecasters warned that heavy rain could cause travel disruption, cut off communities and bring power cuts.

Flooding at Windermere pier with submerged railings and moored boat, Lake District. Picture: Alamy