Parts of the UK have been hit with more warnings for rain which could lead to floods.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of rain in part of western Scotland and in the east from Aberdeenshire down to Fife which is in force until midnight on Wednesday.

Forecasters warn that rain, likely to be heavy at times, will persist across eastern Scotland during the day and predict that this may lead to some disruption and possible flooding as it comes after recent rainfall.

They predict that a further 15-25mm may fall quite widely, with potential for another 30-40mm building up over high ground.

