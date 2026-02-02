A van drives through deep floodwater after heavy rain from Storm Chandra. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Further rainfall could exacerbate flooding in the south-west of England in the wake of Storm Chandra, the Met Office has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A yellow rain alert has been issued for Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset for Monday and into Tuesday, which will affect previously sodden ground following the recent storm. The Met Office issued the alert from 12pm on Monday through to 9am on Tuesday, with the forecaster warning that people’s property may be at risk of flooding. “During the Monday itself, we are gradually going to be seeing a band of rain push its way northwards from the South West,” meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said on Sunday night. Read more: Arctic blast to hit US east coast, as death toll from last week's winter storm reaches 85

An icy start to the week for some in the west 🧊



Cloudy elsewhere on Monday morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle ☁️



Windy in the far northeast and southwest 🎐 pic.twitter.com/0FYq6gQRhX — Met Office (@metoffice) February 1, 2026

“And so it’ll take a little bit of time, sort of pushing into the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall as we head into the start of the afternoon, and then gradually heading towards Devon, Somerset and Dorset later on in the day and into the overnight period in this area, quite widely – seeing 10 to 20 millimetres of rain. “But locally over the hills, and particularly Dartmoor, we could see 50 to 60 millimetres of rain because this area is so saturated,” he said. The latest warning comes after heavy rain, snow and storms throughout January. “Whilst these rainfall totals aren’t going to be as high as what we’ve seen on some previous events, because it’s adding on to all the rain that we’ve had so far, it does lead to the potential of exacerbating some of the flooding impacts that are around,” Mr Vautrey said. “I’m here at the Met Office HQ in Exeter, and I can see when I head out that fields are still waterlogged and it’s still very dampened, rivers are still running high – so that extra rainfall just brings the potential for further impacts, which is why that rain warning has been issued. “Certainly, if your property is at the risk of flooding, then it’s worth taking notes and then taking care of that.”

A spectacular rainbow filled the dark stormy sky at Uploders in Dorset over the weekend, as much of the country had a brief respite from the rain. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

Further rain on Monday could also cause difficulty on the roads and affect public transport, with fast-flowing or deep floodwater potentially causing a “danger to life” and communities becoming cut off by flooded roads. More rain was also expected across the north-eastern areas of Scotland at the start of Monday, which would be falling as snow over the mountains, Mr Vautrey said. A yellow ice alert has also been issued for the south-west of England, parts of Hampshire, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Met Office has issued the alert from 10pm on Sunday through to 9am Monday, with the forecaster advising road users to beware of ice patches on untreated roads. “We’re going to see temperatures dropping away, and certainly likely to be seeing some frost developing across Northern Ireland, as well as potentially those areas of Wales and the south-west of England,” Mr Vautrey said. Northern Ireland could see temperatures of minus 2C to minus 4C because of the rain band that had moved across the area through Sunday, Mr Vautrey added. “As those temperatures begin to drop overnight, that means that we have the risk of that residual water that’s around just beginning to freeze and forming those icy stretches on any surfaces that haven’t been treated,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to dip this week, as a yellow ice alert has also been issued for the south-west of England, parts of Hampshire, Wales and Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy