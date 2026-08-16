A spell of rain and cooler weather is expected to bring a temporary break from the heat this week

A spell of rain and cooler weather is expected to bring a temporary break from the heat this week. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A spell of rain and cooler weather is expected to bring a temporary break from the heat this week - but the Met Office has warned another heatwave could arrive as soon as September.

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Forecasters say low pressure moving in from the Atlantic will bring wind, showers and longer spells of rain to many parts of the UK in the coming days. However, temperatures are still expected to remain above average, with the Met Office warning there is a chance of another late-season hot spell - particularly in southern England. In its long-range forecast for 30 August to 13 September, the forecaster said: “There is a chance that late-season hot spells or heatwaves develop, especially in the south." It would mark the UK’s sixth heatwave of the summer, following a season of record-breaking temperatures, drought warnings and major wildfires. Read more: Stourbridge residents start to return home after destructive wildfires Read more: Bus drivers strike as extreme cab heat poses risk of 'fatal crashes'

Low pressure moving in from the Atlantic will bring wind, showers and longer spells of rain to many parts of the UK in the coming days. Picture: Getty

The fifth heatwave saw temperatures reach 38.1°C, the highest recorded so far this year, while the Government urged people not to use disposable barbecues amid the heightened wildfire risk. Firefighters have spent the past week battling wildfires across the UK, with major incidents in the West Midlands, South Wales and Hampshire as blazes swept through homes, grassland and countryside. More wildfires have now struck England and Wales in 2026 so far than in the whole of 2025. Nineteen homes were destroyed and another 18 damaged when a wildfire tore through more than 500 acres near Stourbridge in the West Midlands on Thursday. Meanwhile, wildfires continue to spread across South Wales, as the region's fire and rescue service said it was experiencing "unprecedented demand". Experts have described the current conditions as a “firewave”, driven partly by a heat dome, as high pressure brings sinking air and clearer skies.

Monday will start grey for many with the chance of showers and some welcome rain in parts of the south 🌦️



Gradually brightening up for most though with some warm sunny spells 🌤️



Turning wetter across Northern Ireland and western Scotland 🌧️



Feeling rather humid for many 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/rWQA0IHenJ — Met Office (@metoffice) August 16, 2026