Mix of heavy rain and sun forecast for next week ahead of warmer temperatures
Temperatures could hit the mid-20s by next weekend
Heavier rain, sunshine and showers are forecast for the week ahead but temperatures could hit the mid-20s by next weekend.
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Rain is forecast on Monday and Thursday, with a mix of sunshine and showers through the rest of the working week, Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said.
The weather is expected to settle by the weekend and “could potentially feel markedly warmer”, he added.
Mr Snell said: “There are hints as we go into the weekend we may well see a slight warming up.
“It’s hinting at 24C for London on Saturday, at least into the low 20s, maybe mid-20s across the South East.”
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A band of rain will spread east on Monday, then sunshine and scattered showers are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, Mr Snell said.
Thursday will see another band of rain spread across the country during the day, and on Friday there will be sunshine and showers.
By the weekend higher pressure will build over the south, but it may take longer before it settles down in the north.
“After quite a bit of a changeable week with some potential cold periods, when it settles down even 24C, 25C could potentially feel markedly warmer,” Mr Snell said.
Temperatures in the working week will range between 17C and 18C in the south and 15-16C in the north, then over the weekend it is expected to be in the low 20s in the south, with the potential for 24C or 25C in the South East, and in the high teens in the north, the forecaster said.
The Met Office will be keeping an eye on the bands of rain arriving on Monday and Thursday, but it is not currently expecting to issue any weather warnings.