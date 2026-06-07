Temperatures could hit the mid-20s by next weekend

A general view of centre court in a rain delay during the Women's Semi Final on Day Six of the Lexus Birmingham Open at Edgbaston Priory Club. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Heavier rain, sunshine and showers are forecast for the week ahead but temperatures could hit the mid-20s by next weekend.

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Rain is forecast on Monday and Thursday, with a mix of sunshine and showers through the rest of the working week, Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said. The weather is expected to settle by the weekend and “could potentially feel markedly warmer”, he added. Mr Snell said: “There are hints as we go into the weekend we may well see a slight warming up. “It’s hinting at 24C for London on Saturday, at least into the low 20s, maybe mid-20s across the South East.” Read more: Parts of the UK to enjoy warmer weather on Sunday after heavy rain battered Lord's and Epsom Derby Read more: What is an El Niño summer? 'Unusually high' temperatures forecast for summer 2026

People relaxing on summer day in Hanover Square in central London, UK. Picture: Alamy

A band of rain will spread east on Monday, then sunshine and scattered showers are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, Mr Snell said. Thursday will see another band of rain spread across the country during the day, and on Friday there will be sunshine and showers. By the weekend higher pressure will build over the south, but it may take longer before it settles down in the north. “After quite a bit of a changeable week with some potential cold periods, when it settles down even 24C, 25C could potentially feel markedly warmer,” Mr Snell said.

The sun hits a wildflower meadow as a rain storm moves in between Hawes and Sedbusk in the Yorkshire Dales. Picture: Alamy