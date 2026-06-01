Of this week’s weather, she said there was a “big change on the way”, including rain, possible thunderstorms and strengthening winds

April showers as locals and tourists take to the streets in the city centre. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Thunderstorms and colder temperatures will sweep across the country as Brits brace for cooler weather during the first days of summer.

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It comes after Tuesday became the hottest day in May on record for both England and Wales, with 35.1C measured at Kew Gardens and 32.9C at Cardiff Bute Park. Bushy Park in Richmond upon Thames saw the highest temperature of Sunday as it reached 24.7C, the Met Office said. Rebecca Mitchell, senior operational meteorologist at the weather service, said on Sunday evening that the heatwave was “over”. “Ironically, it’s the first week of meteorological summer starting tomorrow, but it will be feeling much more like spring or autumn and a big contrast to the heatwave,” she added. Of this week’s weather, she said there was a “big change on the way”, including rain, possible thunderstorms and strengthening winds. Read More: Thunderstorms and downpours forecast in 'big change' of conditions as heatwave ends Read More: Girl, 13, dies after going missing in river near North Yorkshire beauty spot

A thunderstorm passing over Cornwall on May 27. Picture: Getty

“The other part of the story is the temperatures will be much lower compared to the week just gone,” she said. “They’ll be around average for the time of year, which typically is around 17 to 19 degrees in the north and around 18 to 21 degrees in the south, so about 14 degrees lower in some places compared to the previous week.” On Monday, heavy rain is expected to cross the whole country, bringing large rainfall particularly in parts of Wales, Ms Mitchell said. “We’re not expecting too many impacts from this because it has been so dry recently for many places, and actually for some areas the rain will be welcome, I think, for gardeners, farmers, anyone hoping for some rain,” she added. “And then, following that, into Tuesday, we’ve got some heavy showers and potential thunderstorms.

Hot summer weather disappears as the normal rain returns in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

“The main areas likely to see some thunderstorms would be central and southern areas, so Northern Ireland, Northern England, Southern England, and Wales.” Potentially heavy thunderstorms are also forecast on Thursday, Ms Mitchell said, which could hit “just about anywhere across the UK”. For the rest of the week, much of the county will see “unsettled weather” along with some sunny spells and highs of low 20Cs, she said. The cooler conditions come after at least 14 people died during the heatwave after getting into difficulties in bodies of water, prompting emergency services to issue safety warnings. On Sunday evening, South Yorkshire Police said officers would remain overnight at the River Don in Mexborough after the force had received reports that an 11-year-old boy had entered the water on Saturday evening but had not been seen getting out. Officers were called to the scene at Ferry Boat Lane at 7.59pm on Saturday and emergency crews from the National Police Air Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services also responded, police said.

Woman shading herself with an umbrella during the fourth day of the heatwave in London on May 28. Picture: Getty