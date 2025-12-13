A new amber alert for rain was issued on Saturday for the south-western parts of Scotland

Heavy Wet day and dark over the city centre as locals and the last of the tourists walk the city with promise of more to come. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Met Office has issued more weather alerts as "very heavy and persistent rain" is expected to continue into next week - possibly causing a danger to life in affected areas.

Homes and businesses in parts of northern England and south-west Scotland are likely to become flooded on Sunday and Monday, the forecaster warned. A new amber alert for rain was issued on Saturday for the south-western parts of Scotland, including Dumfries and Galloway, the Lothian borders, and Strathclyde, with some areas likely to see between 110mm and 130mm of rain. The alert begins at midnight on Sunday and will last until 23.59pm on the same day. An amber alert for rain has also been issued for Cumbria, starting at 6am on Sunday and lasting until 6pm on Monday. Read More: 'Danger to life' warning as heavy rain and floods set to hit parts of UK

Flooding at Windermere pier with submerged railings and moored boat, Lake District. Picture: Alamy

Marco Petagna, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Really, it's a very slow moving band (of rain). That's why we're going to see those high rainfall totals. "So the warnings are out quite widely across the sort of north-west of the UK, even down into Wales as well. "Over the next few days, we're looking at 20mm to 70mm towards the north-west of the UK, so one to three inches of rain, fairly widely. "In those amber warning areas, we could see 200mm or more," Mr Petagna added. "So that's eight inches or more - and yes, obviously, quite likely to give some flooding issues over the next few days." Those in the areas covered by the amber alerts for rain should avoid floodwater where possible. The forecaster said it is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater. People affected by fast-flowing or deep floodwater should call 999 and wait for help, the forecaster added.

Stormy day on Ullock Pike and Longside Edge on the slopes of Skiddaw Keswick in Cumbria. Picture: Alamy