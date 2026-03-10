England received 42% more rain than usual between December and February.

A car drives over one of the many potholes which have appeared after weeks of rain. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Heavy rain at the start of the year caused a spike in drivers hitting potholes hidden in puddles, new figures suggest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The RAC said the daily average number of pothole reports it received from broken-down drivers in February was three-and-a-half times higher than the same month last year. It attributed this to the “incredible amount of standing water” on roads, which was “hiding potholes”. Provisional Met Office statistics show England received 42% more rain than usual between December and February, as a string of low-pressure weather systems moved across the UK from the Atlantic, with repeated outbreaks of wet and windy conditions. The downpours were particularly pronounced across southern and central England. Read more: Wet February dampens retail sales amid Middle East conflict threat to confidence Read more: UK construction slump deepens as rainy weather dampens hopes of recovery

How a pothole forms. Picture: PA

The RAC said 6,290 of its members mentioned potholes when logging breakdowns last month, compared with 1,842 in February 2025. January saw 5,106 mentions at a daily average of 165, up from 63 in the same month last year. Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels. RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “In February there was an incredible amount of standing water and puddles on our roads, many of which were hiding potholes, which sadly too many drivers fell foul of. “While this amount of rain is hard for the saturated land to cope with, the RAC suspects that poor drainage may also be to blame, possibly as a result of councils not carrying out as much of these works as they have done in the past.” Mr Williams described water as “the enemy of the roads” as it enters cracks and – when the temperature drops below 0C – freezes and expands, causing potholes.

Mr Williams described water as “the enemy of the roads” . Picture: Alamy