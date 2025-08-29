A yellow weather warning for rain remains in place as the end of summer washout continues.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, the Met Office said.

Spray and flooding on roads is likely to make journey times longer.

The warning was issued by the Met Office on Thursday stretching from 10pm to 12pm on Friday.

The Met Office said: "Heavy showers, perhaps merging into longer spells of heavy rain at times, will continue to push from west to east through Friday morning.

"Whilst not everywhere will see the heavy showers or rain, where they do occur 10-20 mm of rain in less than an hour is possible.

"50-70 mm of rain is possible in a few hours where heavy showers become more prolonged, this most likely near coasts. Some flooding in these wetter areas is possible.

"A few showers could be accompanied by the odd rumble of thunder, again this more likely near to coasts.

"Heavy showers and rain should clear into the North Sea by early afternoon."