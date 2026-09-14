By Thursday, winds will turn westerly or north westerly, bringing a fresher air mass and cooler weather

Pedestrians take Shelter under umbrellas on Westminster Bridge. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Autumn is set to roll in this coming week, with spells of wetter and windy weather developing.

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People brave the rain for a wet-weather punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

Autumn is more likely to be wetter than average, bringing an increased risk of flooding, the Met Office said, as El Nino is already at near-record levels. The chances of a warm and wet meteorological autumn for the UK are around one-and-a-half to two times higher than would normally be expected, and there is an increased likelihood of windy conditions later in the season, the Met Office said. It comes as supercharged El Nino conditions in the Pacific, which affect weather across the world, will put the UK at greater risk of a wet stormy autumn overall, forecasters say. Forecasts have indicated that one of the strongest El Nino events on record would develop, and the current El Nino is already at near-record levels, the Met Office added.

People in the West End put up umbrellas as rain showers hit the capital following a summer where rainfall. Picture: Getty