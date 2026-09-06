Ryan Bridge, 45, of Station Road, Blackwell, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, is the founder of Raise the Colours

Ryan Bridge, co-founder of the Raise the Colours flag campaign, speaks on the third day of the annual Reform UK party conference. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An activist behind a group which has been putting Union and St George’s Cross flags on lampposts has been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, racially aggravated offences and assault.

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Ryan Bridge, 45, of Station Road, Blackwell, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, is the founder of Raise the Colours, which has been attaching the flags to lampposts in the Midlands and the south of England since last year. On Sunday evening, Thames Valley Police said Bridge has been charged with 14 offences, which are: Seven counts of using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of, or provoke, unlawful violence.

Two counts of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

One count of racially aggravated fear of violence.

One count of common assault. Read more: US envoy ‘very encouraged’ after ‘substantive and important’ peace talks in Ukraine, as Trump is 'determined' to see an end to the war Read more: Russia's Lavrov warns West of 'start of real war' over German airport attack claim

Ryan Bridge, co-founder of Raise the Colours, asks a question as Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage speaks on the second day of the Reform Party conference at National Exhibition Centre on September 05, 2026. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images