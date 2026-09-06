Founder of group which put flags on lampposts charged with 14 offences
Ryan Bridge, 45, of Station Road, Blackwell, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, is the founder of Raise the Colours
An activist behind a group which has been putting Union and St George’s Cross flags on lampposts has been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, racially aggravated offences and assault.
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Ryan Bridge, 45, of Station Road, Blackwell, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, is the founder of Raise the Colours, which has been attaching the flags to lampposts in the Midlands and the south of England since last year.
On Sunday evening, Thames Valley Police said Bridge has been charged with 14 offences, which are:
- Seven counts of using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
- Three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of, or provoke, unlawful violence.
- Two counts of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.
- One count of racially aggravated fear of violence.
- One count of common assault.
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The charges relate to reported incidents between January 31 and March 31 2026 in Oxfordshire, the force said.
Bridge is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 3.
Oxfordshire County Council was granted a High Court injunction in July to stop people placing flags near highways, which it said involved safety risks, as well as trespass and obstruction.
Now Birmingham City Council is seeking a similar injunction.
It names Bridge and others and if successful it would prevent anyone from hanging flags.