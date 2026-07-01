Raise the Colours figure accused of making indecent images of children
Raise the Colours said Cullen was 'not affiliated with and did not represent' the group
A member of an England flag activist group has been accused of making indecent images of children.
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Ben Cullen from Wallingford, said to be a prominent figure within the Oxfordshire branch of Raise the Colours, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images.
The Raise the Colours group rose to prominence last year after it began draping streets with England flags as anti-immigration protests spread through the UK.
The 45-year-old is alleged to have made 22 indecent category A photographs.
He is also accused of making 36 indecent category B pseudo-photographs of children - images made using AI or graphics tools - and 20 category C images, the Oxford Mail reported.
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The offences are said to have taken place in Wallingford on March 25, 2021.
He was due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.
The broader Raise the Colours organisation has claimed it was unaware of the allegations surrounding Cullen.
In a statement on social media, the group said: "Raise the Colours wishes to make clear that we were not aware, and have never previously been aware, of the allegations reported concerning Ben Cullen (Raise the Colours Oxfordshire).
"This is the first time we have learned of the matter."
The post claimed Cullen did not represent and was not affiliated with Raise the Colours.
Oxfordshire council had been locked in a battle with the local Raise the Colours branch over its attempts to hoist Union Jack and St George's flags on motorways and lamp-posts.
The Liberal Democrat-run council was the first local authority to launch a legal battle aiming to block the activity.
The council recently won a High Court injunction against Cullen, Kevin Good, Ryan Bridge, Trudy Wells and any others trying to drape flags on public structures or harassing staff for removing them.
It means anyone who puts up flags near public highways Oxfordshire could face up to two years in prison or a substantial fine.
Councillor Tim Bearder, the leader of the county council, said following the High Court ruling: "We’re pleased with this result. The injunction helps protect our residents and our workforce and supports our responsibility to keep the highway safe.
"This is not, and never has been, about the flag. We proudly fly the Union Flag and St George’s flag at County Hall and we fully support the right of residents to display their own flags – including to show their support for the England football team.
"However, the behaviour we’ve seen from Raise the Colours is nothing to do with national pride or with support for the England team during the World Cup. It’s unlawful behaviour, which has put people at risk and caused fear within our communities for almost a year."