Raise the Colours said Cullen was 'not affiliated with and did not represent' the group

Ben Cullen from Wallingford, said to be a prominent figure within the Oxfordshire branch of Raise the Colours, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A member of an England flag activist group has been accused of making indecent images of children.

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The offences are said to have taken place in Wallingford on March 25, 2021. He was due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday. The broader Raise the Colours organisation has claimed it was unaware of the allegations surrounding Cullen. In a statement on social media, the group said: "Raise the Colours wishes to make clear that we were not aware, and have never previously been aware, of the allegations reported concerning Ben Cullen (Raise the Colours Oxfordshire). "This is the first time we have learned of the matter." The post claimed Cullen did not represent and was not affiliated with Raise the Colours.