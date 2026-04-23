The Hollywood actor told Tonight with Andrew Marr he “loved” the Pontiff’s strong stance against the US President.

Conclave actor Ralph Fiennes has backed the Pope in his feud with Trump. Picture: Getty/Global

By Jacob Paul

Conclave star Ralph Fiennes has slammed Donald Trump’s “obscene” decision to wage war on Iran and backed "courageous" Pope Leo XIV amid his feud with the US President.

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Speaking to LBC, the Hollywood actor said he “loved” the pontiff’s strong stance against Trump following the pair’s war of words. He told Tonight with Andrew Marr: “I think he's great. I love his standing up to Trump, or implicitly to Trump by what he said.” It comes after Pope Leo sparked the president’s fury earlier this month when he appeared to condemn US military actions in the Middle East. "God does not bless any conflict", the Pope wrote in an apparent swipe at Trump. Backing the pontiff’s position, Fiennes said: “I think war is an obscenity… You do not wage war, certainly not by choice. And in my view, the obscene approach of Trump's regime to waging war in this way.” Read more: World 'being ravaged by ​a handful of ​tyrants', warns Pope Leo after Trump criticism Read more: Trump attacks Pope Leo and NATO again with latest Truth Social posts

Fiennes spoke to Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: Global

Fiennes, who played Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in Pope drama Conclave, added: “I make no apologies for the Iranian regime, but the point about the Pope is he spoke about an ethical principle, about violence, about non violence, about the tradition of St. Augustine." It comes after Pope Leo appeared to launch a rebuke of Donald Trump’s actions in Iran by writing a critical post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” the Pope wrote. "Military action will not create space for freedom or times of peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples." He did not name the US leader or the country itself directly, but did reference the "inhuman violence is spreading ferociously through the sacred places of the Christian East". Fiennes told Andrew he was impressed by the style of Pope Leo's comments. "I thought it was how he said it and how he pitched it... He's not looking for a fight, he's looking to make a point of principle. "And he's in obviously an extraordinary position. He can say it, and I thought he positioned it and said it with great courage. And I'm a fan of Pope Leo. I'm a fan." But the US President is unlikely to back down after he fumed in response to Pope Leo. He hit back at the pontiff: “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. He added: "He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

Trump posted a bizarre AI image where he appealed to heal the Pope. Picture: Truth Social