The bride, who opted for a dewy make-up look, styled her hair in an up-do and was wearing a veil

Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Model Holly Ramsay arrived at Bath Abbey for her wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty with her TV chef father by her side.

Holly, 25, kept the finer details of her dress under wraps as she arrived at the abbey shrouded in a white cloak, hand-in-hand with father Gordon Ramsay. Gathered well-wishers could only catch a glimpse of some lacy detail, with a hint of a scalloped skirt and long train. The bride, who opted for a dewy make-up look, styled her hair in an up-do and was wearing a veil. Her bridesmaids, who each held a bouquet of what looked to be calla lilies, wore floor-length, satin-look red gowns while her mother Tana was in a bottle green dress.

Tilly Ramsay (right) arrives for the wedding. Picture: PA

Tana Ramsay (right) arrives. Picture: PA

Ahead of her arrival, Peaty, who turns 31 on Sunday, was seen wearing a tuxedo as he arrived at the abbey alongside his groomsmen. Former footballer Sir David Beckham, his wife, fashion designer Lady Beckham, and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper were among the celebrity guests in attendance. MasterChef: The Professionals presenter Marcus Wareing and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies were also seen making their way into the church.

Sara Davies arrives. Picture: PA

Earlier on Saturday, foliage was placed around the abbey’s historic West Front door in preparation for the celebration. Ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, Caroline Peaty spoke to the Daily Mail about the row which apparently exploded after she was not invited to Holly’s hen do. In the interview, for which she was not paid, she said: “I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out. “This is the first Christmas that I’ve not had my family together – my family is broken.” She added: “They are both still loved, there is nothing I won’t forgive, and I want them to have the best day.”

Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey. Picture: PA