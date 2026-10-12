'Highly likely' that Iran was behind the RAF Fairford 'terror plot', Burnham says as PM warns more sanctions could follow
Seven men, including a dual UK-Iranian national, have been arrested in connection
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Andy Burnham has indicated that the RAF Fairford "terror plot" was coordinated by Iran and warned the IRGC could be hit with further sanctions.
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Seven suspects have already been arrested and released on bail after three suspicious vans were stopped near the airbase in Gloucestershire on Sunday September 27.
Speaking at the House of Commons, the Prime Minister told MPs: "I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.
"We will not tolerate these threats on our soil.
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"We will crack down on Iran’s use of criminal networks, using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams, and we will bring further sanctions to restrict the capacity of Iran and the IRGC to do us harm."
In a warning to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Mr Burnham added: "We will not tolerate these threats on our soil. We will crack down on Iran’s use of criminal networks, using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams.
"We will bring further sanctions to restrict the capacity of Iran and the IRGC to do us harm."
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has also summoned the Iranian ambassador to make clear "Britain will not tolerate threats on our soil".
Mr Miliband also announced that two Iranian nationals have been designated for their role in hostile activity on behalf of the Iranian regime.
The Foreign Secretary said that Ruhollah Bazghandi, head of counterespionage operations within the IRGC, and Shahram Ali Reza Tamarzadeh Jakki, a facilitator of the Zindashti criminal network, are now subject to an immediate asset freeze, travel ban and director disqualification.
Mr Miliband said: "Iran's continued attempts to undermine the security of the United Kingdom and international partners through its criminal networks, proxy groups and state-backed malign activity is unacceptable.
"As we have repeatedly made clear to Iran, Britain will not tolerate threats on our soil."
Last week, the US removed all its B-1 bombers from the air base after a suspected terror plot sparked security concerns.
In response to the move, Downing Street insisted that it was "safe".
The Pentagon said in a statement: "While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States.
A major incident was declared and dozens of homes evacuated after police were alerted to the suspicious vehicles near the base.
Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war.
Mr Burnham previously hinted Iran played a part in the incident, but at the time said it remained an "ongoing, complex and serious police investigation".