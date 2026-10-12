Seven men, including a dual UK-Iranian national, have been arrested in connection

Andy Burnham indicated Iran could be hit with further sanctions over its role in the RAF Fairford incident. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham has indicated that the RAF Fairford "terror plot" was coordinated by Iran and warned the IRGC could be hit with further sanctions.

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Mr Burnham made the warning while speaking to MPs in the Commons. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"We will crack down on Iran’s use of criminal networks, using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams, and we will bring further sanctions to restrict the capacity of Iran and the IRGC to do us harm." In a warning to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Mr Burnham added: "We will not tolerate these threats on our soil. We will crack down on Iran’s use of criminal networks, using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams. "We will bring further sanctions to restrict the capacity of Iran and the IRGC to do us harm." Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has also summoned the Iranian ambassador to make clear "Britain will not tolerate threats on our soil". Mr Miliband also announced that two Iranian nationals have been designated for their role in hostile activity on behalf of the Iranian regime.

Police patrol the perimeter as a US Air Force Rockwell B-1 Lancer bomber lands at RAF Fairford. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Foreign Secretary said that Ruhollah Bazghandi, head of counterespionage operations within the IRGC, and Shahram Ali Reza Tamarzadeh Jakki, a facilitator of the Zindashti criminal network, are now subject to an immediate asset freeze, travel ban and director disqualification. Mr Miliband said: "Iran's continued attempts to undermine the security of the United Kingdom and international partners through its criminal networks, proxy groups and state-backed malign activity is unacceptable. "As we have repeatedly made clear to Iran, Britain will not tolerate threats on our soil." Last week, the US removed all its B-1 bombers from the air base after a suspected terror plot sparked security concerns. In response to the move, Downing Street insisted that it was "safe".

Ed Miliband has summoned the Iranian ambassador to make clear "Britain will not tolerate threats on our soil". Picture: Stephen Chung/Alamy