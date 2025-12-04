Zoe Treadwell was convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Joey Johnstone

By Ella Bennett

A woman has been found guilty of the murder of a young man who she “hunted” in her Range Rover car, “mowed” down and killed.

Zoe Treadwell, 36, was convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Joey Johnstone, 28, on April 9 in Bournemouth, Dorset, as part of an ongoing feud. She was also convicted of the attempted murder of her former partner Joshua Lovell, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent against Free Jenkins in a second incident on May 1. Jonjay Harrison, 25, was also convicted of the same charges against Mr Lovell and Mr Jenkins. Two other defendants, Taylor Warwick, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, were found not guilty of murder, the alternative charge of manslaughter and the attempted murder of Mr Lovell. Read more: Retired teacher spared jail for 'sadistic' abuse of young girls decades ago Read more: Pictured: Girl, 16, killed in horror minibus crash near to school as driver arrested

Jonjay Harrison, 25, was also convicted of the same charges against Mr Lovell and Mr Jenkins. Picture: Dorset Police

The judge, Mr Justice Linden, adjourned the case for sentencing on a date to be fixed. Sarah Jones, prosecuting, told Winchester Crown Court: “In the early hours of April 9 this year and in the afternoon of May 1, there occurred two horrific collisions, in each instance a car was driven deliberately and with shocking aggression into young men who were riding e-bikes. “The men have been pursued by the vehicle, chased around the streets of Bournemouth and then rammed by the vehicle. The consequences were, unsurprisingly, extremely severe.” Ms Jones said that Mr Johnstone died as a result of the April collision and the two victims of the May incident suffered a range of serious injuries. She said that there had been a feud between Treadwell and the associates of Mr Lovell, with whom she had previously been in a relationship. Ms Jones said “Both collisions were engineered as a consequence of a long-running grudge or feud, call it what you will.” She added: “They have sought to obliterate their enemies and the weapons with which they chose to do that were their cars. “These collisions were not accidents. “The drivers may have sought to pretend otherwise, their associates may pretend ignorance of the purpose, but the Crown say that the men were targeted, located, hunted and then mown down by Ms Treadwell, or those doing her bidding or responding to her request for this to be done.”

Joey Johnstone, 28, who was murdered on April 9 in Bournemouth, Dorset, when a 36-year-old woman "hunted" him down while he was on his e-bike. Picture: Dorset Police