Police have batted away mounting alarm about the welfare of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, insisting the explorer is receiving "appropriate" care and that there are "no safeguarding concerns"

Sir Ranulph Fiennes regarded as one of the greatest British explorers named the world's greatest living explorer by the Guinness Book of World Records. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Family and friends of renowned British explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes have said they have not been able to visit or contact him for months - despite police assuring he's receiving "appropriate care".

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At the start of this year he spent seven weeks in a care home in Wales, before being moved to a facility in Cheshire but his current whereabouts are unknown to several friends and family members. . Picture: Alamy

Det Ch Supt of Cheshire Police, Claire Jesson, confirmed to LBC: “Police and partner agencies are aware of the concerns raised and are satisfied that Sir Ranulph Fiennes is living in an appropriate setting with suitable care and professional oversight. "No immediate safeguarding concerns have been identified at this time. “Any new information received will be assessed and considered through the appropriate multi-agency arrangements. “As this is a matter involving an individual's care and welfare, it would not be appropriate to comment further on personal circumstances. We would ask that privacy is respected and unnecessary speculation is avoided.”

A raft of celebrities have joined the chorus of voices expressing alarm about Sir Ranulph's condition, including Ben Fogle, Bear Grylls and Joanna Lumley. Picture: Alamy

This comes amid reports that the care watchdog dismissed the explorer's family and friends on nine occasions when they begged for an investigation to be launched into his whereabouts. The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) said it could not probe his care arrangements, despite being the body responsible for policing legal guardians. The family were instead advised to contact the Court of Protection or the police, the Telegraph reports. Twelve reports have reportedly been made to the Met Police, Cheshire Constabulary and West Mercia Police over the last two years to investigate his care.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes (R) and Prince Charles. Picture: Getty

A West Mercia Police spokesperson has declined to comment. The Met Police have been contacted for comment. A raft of celebrities have joined the chorus of voices expressing alarm about Sir Ranulph's condition, including Ben Fogle, Bear Grylls and Joanna Lumley. Even an attempt by King Charles to make contact with the missing explorer was foiled, according to The Telegraph. A friend of Sir Ranulph was allegedly told by his wife, Louise Millington-Cotes, to "back off" and threatened with legal action when they contacted her by phone.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes and his wife Louise Millington Cotes. Picture: Alamy