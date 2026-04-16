It comes after teachers warned that more than one in three children are starting reception not ready for school

The government is concerned that many children are starting Reception unprepared for school. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Parents should try rapping to get their children toilet trained before starting school, according to new government advice.

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Getting dressed and learning how to listen properly are skills the government suggests could be instilled through rapping, according to the government. . Picture: Getty

The unusual government guidance suggests weary parents rap to their children about how to wash their hands, use the toilet and share toys. It comes amid concerns that many children are starting Reception unprepared for school. Getting dressed and learning how to listen properly are other skills the government suggests could be instilled through rapping, according to the government. Read more: We need a national mission to make sure Britain's children are school-ready, writes Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson Read more:Stretchy children's toys urgently recalled over asbestos concerns

MC Grammar on stage at 'World Book Day Live with Matilda and Friends' in 2022. Picture: Alamy

The Department of Education has even teamed up with rapper and former teacher MC Grammar to develop a bespoke rap for the purpose, called Steps For School. Minister for early education, Oliver Bailey, suggested rapping was a "practical" way to get children prepared for starting school. It comes after teachers warned that more than one in three (37%) children are starting reception not ready for school. The rap, which was developed using Government and NHS-approved guidance, is part of the Best Start in Life campaign. It comes as part of a government push to get more children “school ready”, meaning they have hit certain developmental milestones like being able to go to the toilet, eat by themselves, dress independently and have basic language skills. Read more: Government not scared of Big Tech, Bridget Phillipson insists as questions raised about speed of online safety action Read more: Treat online safety like stranger danger and road safety, regulator tells parents

MC Grammar - otherwise known as Jacob Mitchell - said: “As a former teacher and a dad with children already at school – and one starting next year – I know how much practising simple skills early can boost confidence when it’s time to start Reception. “With our new Steps For School song, we’re giving families a fun, memorable way to build those everyday skills that will help set children up for a smooth start in September.”

One in four children starting reception in 2025 were not toilet trained, with a similar number unable to eat and drink indecently, according to a survey of teachers by early years charity Kindred Squared in January. Oliver Bailey, minister for early education, said: “Starting school is a huge milestone – for children and parents. I remember getting my own children ready for their first day, excited and hoping they’d walk through the door feeling confident. “From the moment families receive their school place, they should feel supported with simple, practical ways to help their child build confidence, independence and the skills they need for the classroom. “By bringing schools, nurseries, childminders, and families closer together, we can make sure every child gets off to a strong start – arriving at school feeling settled and ready to learn.”