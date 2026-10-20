While this visibility is crucial to raising awareness and holding perpetrators to account, a side effect of the relentless cycle of reporting on horrific cases of abuse is the risk that such violence becomes normalised and increasingly seen as inevitable.

Every news story represents not just a survivor, whose life and wellbeing have been profoundly affected by violence and abuse – but an underlying culture of misogyny.

Time and time again we see how perpetrators are allowed to evade proper accountability, while survivors face sometimes insurmountable barriers to accessing justice. We owe it to all survivors to ensure that their voices and experiences are not lost amid the constant cycle of news coverage. Instead, their bravely shared testimonies must be an impetus for meaningful change.

As the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse charity, Refuge sees the impact of VAWG day in and day out. We also know that survivors are up to three times more likely to develop mental illness than women who do not experience domestic abuse. Between 2025 and 2026, 35% of adults came to Refuge having experienced mental difficulties. The constant stream of VAWG-related news, which so often comes alongside online misogyny including victim-blaming, can be particularly overwhelming for women and girls healing from abuse and sexual violence.

At Refuge, our services empower survivors to rebuild their lives free from abuse, through extended and holistic support. Trauma can negatively affect every aspect of a survivor’s life, from their sleep, relationships with friends and family and self-esteem to their mental wellbeing – long after they have fled. Watching stories of abuse and sexual violence repeatedly unfold in the news and across social media can be seriously triggering, resurfacing traumatic memories and intensifying anxiety – as well as making the world feel generally less safe.

World Mental Health Day may have just passed, but every single day we must keep up the momentum by making the choice to prioritise survivors’ mental health – something which requires paying attention to the experiences and vulnerabilities of different groups. Minoritised survivors often face additional barriers to seeking support, including discrimination, unconscious bias, and services that are not culturally competent or sufficiently adapted to their needs.

As we mark Black History Month, it is vital that we recognise how racism and misogyny uniquely intersect to shape both Black women’s experiences of abuse and their mental health. Research by Glitch and others has shown how misogynoir can adversely affect mental wellbeing by inducing feelings of fear and anxiety and compounding trauma. This is often exacerbated by the barriers that Black women typically face when seeking access to culturally competent support services, and ultimately, justice.

Tackling these inequalities must remain a priority year-round. If you are a survivor, or worried about someone who is, Refuge wants you to know that you are never alone. Our organisation provides holistic, inclusive support tailored to your individual needs.

When the news becomes overwhelming, it is okay to step back, mute accounts and limit your exposure to distressing stories. It can also help to reconnect with the people and places that make you feel safe. This might mean speaking to a trusted friend, seeking specialist support, having a social media break or accessing professional mental health support when you feel ready. There is no one set timeline for recovery, and there is no right or wrong way to respond to trauma.

But individual coping strategies are only one aspect of this conversation. We cannot keep asking survivors to become more resilient while leaving the conditions that enable violence and abuse unchanged. We need to see a holistic approach to VAWG that prioritises prevention, challenges misogyny, holds perpetrators to account and provides survivors with timely, trauma-informed support.

Refuge recently welcomed the Government’s news that VAWG will be treated as a public health issue. This means treating mental health support as an essential part of the response to VAWG. It means listening to survivors, addressing inequalities in access to care, providing sustainable funding for support services and recognising that the effects of abuse are not confined to the moment it happens.

Safety and support are vital in the aftermath of abuse, but we also need to secure lasting change. The sheer prevalence of VAWG and relentless cycle of reporting can have a profound impact on survivors’ mental health, but survivors must not be left to navigate these impacts alone. That is why Refuge will continue to campaign for sustainable funding for specialist services while pushing for policies that prioritise prevention by challenging misogyny and laying the foundations for a society where VAWG is no longer tolerated.

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Gemma Sherrington is CEO of Refuge.

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