Ukrainian national, 28, charged with raping woman on Brighton beach
Oleksandr Bryndzei, a Ukrainian national, from Stratford was rearrested on November 20 and charged with two counts of rape.
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A 28-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman on Brighton beach.
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An investigation was launched after a woman in her 20s reported an incident near to the i360 on the night of August 4, Sussex Police said.
On August 5, 28-year-old Oleksandr Bryndzei, a Ukrainian national, of Major Road, Stratford, was arrested, then conditionally bailed while inquiries took place, the force said.
Bryndzei was rearrested on November 20 and charged with two counts of rape.
He was remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and then remanded back into custody ahead of his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court on December 18, police said.
Public Protection Detective Inspector Caroline Jeffery said: “A number of inquiries have been carried out to reach this stage of the investigation, with a man now charged with two counts of rape.
“Violence against women and girls will never be tolerated, and we remain committed to identifying, pursuing and holding accountable those intent on causing harm.
“Significant work continues on Brighton seafront to make it a safe place for all, and we are continually introducing new tactics and initiatives to improve safety, deter offending and protect women and girls.”
The force said the victim has been supported by specially trained officers as enquiries progressed.