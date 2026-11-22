A 28-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman on Brighton beach.

An investigation was launched after a woman in her 20s reported an incident near to the i360 on the night of August 4, Sussex Police said.

On August 5, 28-year-old Oleksandr Bryndzei, a Ukrainian national, of Major Road, Stratford, was arrested, then conditionally bailed while inquiries took place, the force said.

Bryndzei was rearrested on November 20 and charged with two counts of rape.

He was remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and then remanded back into custody ahead of his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court on December 18, police said.