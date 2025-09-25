The three victims had been accused of stealing four kilos of cocaine by a international drugs trafficking gang, who tricked them into going to a "horror house” on the outskirts of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires

Two of the victims, Brenda del Castillo, 20, Morena Verdi, 21, who were killed by the drug cartel on Friday. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A sick gang leader allegedly ordered the brutal rape and murder of two women and one teenage girl in Argentina, as his thugs broadcast the disgusting scenes live on TikTok.

Police say around 45 people watched as cartel members carried out the sadistic acts, which included amputating one victim's fingers and suffocating another with a plastic bag. Brenda del Castillo, 20, Morena Verdi, 21 and Lara Gutierrez, 15, were killed while being being watched by a closed group of viewers on the social media platform.

The three victims had been accused of stealing four kilos of cocaine by a international drugs trafficking gang, who tricked them into going to a "horror house” on the outskirts of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires. Detectives believe their torture and murder were ordered by the gang's king pin as a “deterrent” to others and labelled the crime a "narco act of revenge". Police have identified the crime boss as a Peruvian national and believe he has fled the country. Buenos Aires’ security minister Javier Alonso confirmed the vile acts had been filmed and broadcast live online. He said: "It was for a closed group of around 45 people. That’s the information we have obtained so far from the investigation. "It is relevant to the motive for the murders, which is that the leader of the gang is saying: ‘This is what happens to you if you steal drugs from me.'" The young women's bodies were found on Wednesday, five days after they went missing. They were last seen getting into a car voluntarily after they had been falsely invited to a sex party and offered £220 each to attend, police said.