A "truly despicable" rapist has been jailed after he subjected a woman to a "violent and degrading" ordeal inside a house in Nottingham.

On Tuesday, Dylan Millns, 28, was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of multiple offences during 2024.

The three-week trial heard the woman was subjected to a violent and degrading ordeal that lasted several hours.

She was hit and raped repeatedly by Millns, who also pushed her head down into a pillow to the extent that she couldn't breathe.

Afterwards, the survivor contacted police and told officers about what had happened, including how she eventually managed to escape via a window.

Detectives went on to charge Millns and whilst waiting for trial he went on to commit a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice,

This including phoning the survivor on numerous occasions from HMP Nottingham in attempts to manipulate her into not giving evidence.

During the trial at at Nottingham Crown Court, Millns pleaded guilty to two counts of occasioning actual bodily harm.

The jury then found him guilty of four counts of rape, once count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of intentional strangulation.

Following separate investigations, Millns also pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating in relation to a second woman, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to a third woman – all incidents taking place in 2023.

At his sentencing on Tuesday, Millns, of Wintersdale Drive, Leicester, was jailed for 15 years and handed an extended five years on licence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register and restraining orders were put in place to protect each victim.