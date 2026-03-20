A 75-year-old man who raped a woman at knifepoint more than 40 years ago has been jailed for 15 years, prosecutors have said.

David Hill attacked the woman in an underground car park as she left Josephine's nightclub in Sheffield in the early hours of September 7 1985, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

She died 12 years after the rape, and her family believe the incident contributed to her early death.

A CPS spokesman said Hill approached the woman from behind and held a knife to her throat and back as he raped her.

He could not be identified in 1985 but was arrested almost four decades later as part of a cold case review and after a DNA breakthrough.

Although the woman died in the late 1990s, a judge agreed that a statement she gave at the time could be admitted as hearsay evidence which helped build a case against her attacker, the CPS said.

Senior Crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, Caroline Deacon, said: "This is among the most complex and unique cases I have worked on in my career, and one which presented exceptional legal challenges.

"At its heart was a young woman for whom we were determined to secure justice.

"We successfully applied for her original account of the attack to be used in court even though she has now passed away, ensuring that her voice could be heard after four decades.

"We also applied for medical history, showing she had spoken of the impact of the rape on her life with medical professionals years after it took place, to be shown to the jury."

Ms Deacon said: "David Hill subjected the victim to a terrifying and degrading attack that cast a shadow over the rest of her life.

"In a deeply moving statement read in court today, her brother, who survives her, spoke of his belief that this rape contributed to her early passing."