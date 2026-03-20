Pensioner, 75, who raped a woman at knifepoint more than 40 years ago jailed in cold case breakthrough
A 75-year-old man who raped a woman at knifepoint more than 40 years ago has been jailed for 15 years, prosecutors have said.
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David Hill attacked the woman in an underground car park as she left Josephine's nightclub in Sheffield in the early hours of September 7 1985, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
She died 12 years after the rape, and her family believe the incident contributed to her early death.
A CPS spokesman said Hill approached the woman from behind and held a knife to her throat and back as he raped her.
He could not be identified in 1985 but was arrested almost four decades later as part of a cold case review and after a DNA breakthrough.
Although the woman died in the late 1990s, a judge agreed that a statement she gave at the time could be admitted as hearsay evidence which helped build a case against her attacker, the CPS said.
Senior Crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, Caroline Deacon, said: "This is among the most complex and unique cases I have worked on in my career, and one which presented exceptional legal challenges.
"At its heart was a young woman for whom we were determined to secure justice.
"We successfully applied for her original account of the attack to be used in court even though she has now passed away, ensuring that her voice could be heard after four decades.
"We also applied for medical history, showing she had spoken of the impact of the rape on her life with medical professionals years after it took place, to be shown to the jury."
Ms Deacon said: "David Hill subjected the victim to a terrifying and degrading attack that cast a shadow over the rest of her life.
"In a deeply moving statement read in court today, her brother, who survives her, spoke of his belief that this rape contributed to her early passing."
The case was reopened in 2021 after scientists conducted a speculative search on a sample taken from the woman's clothing and a full DNA profile matching Hill was obtained.
The 75-year-old's DNA had been added to the national database after he was arrested for a separate public order offence.
He was arrested in March 2022 but claimed he could not recall his whereabouts 37 years ago, although he admitted frequenting Josephine's and engaging in casual sexual encounters, including with married women, the CPS said.
Hill, of Broom Valley Road, Rotherham, was found guilty after a trial earlier last month.
'Providing answers'
Dave Stopford, head of the Major Incident Review Team at South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our priority from the outset of this review was securing justice for the victim and providing answers for her loved ones."
Mr Stopford thanked the friends and family members who provided crucial evidence as well as former police officers who were involved in the initial 1985 investigation.
'Justice'
Former Detective Chief Superintendent Robert Varey, who was the lead investigator in the 1985 inquiry as a detective sergeant, said the case stuck with him throughout his 40-year career.
Mr Varey said: "I retired in 2012 but, when I was contacted by the investigation team, I knew I had a public duty to assist the inquiry and the other witnesses who gave evidence also were crucial.
"For the victim's close friends and family members to give evidence 40 years later was a fantastic thing.
"They were vital in helping justice be served.
"I am delighted that someone has been jailed for this absolutely horrendous offence and my thoughts remain with the victim's loved ones."