A rape survivor has welcomed new legislation to scrap Scotland’s "damaging" not proven verdict being passed – saying the move has given survivors "back their voice".

Miss M, who has campaigned for the abolition of the controversial verdict alongside Rape Crisis Scotland, welcomed the change at the same time as lawyers warned there could be "increased potential for miscarriages of justice". The Law Society of Scotland said it was "disappointed" that "serious concerns" it had were "not reflected in the final legislation approved by MSPs". The comments came as Holyrood approved wide-ranging changes to Scotland’s justice system when they passed the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill. As well as scrapping the not proven verdict, the Bill will mean in the future at least two-thirds of jurors will be needed for an accused person to be convicted – instead of a simple majority of the jury at present. Stuart Munro, convener of the Law Society’s criminal law committee, said they were now "apprehensive for the increased potential for miscarriages of justice as a result of changes not backed by research or experience elsewhere". Read more: Campaigners hail Hillsborough Law but warn it must not be watered down Read more: Illegal car seats still sold online 10 years after they were first identified

He added: "The fundamental purpose of any criminal justice system is to convict the guilty and acquit the innocent. We’re moving from a system with a proven track record of achieving that outcome to one which is entirely untested and does not exist in any equivalent legal system anywhere in the world. "The fact that no other jurisdiction operates a three-verdict model is commonly given as a reason for proposing its abolition, but we have significant concerns about following other systems in one respect, but not in terms of the jury majority required for a conviction. "Every legal system with a two-verdict system requires a unanimous or near unanimous jury to convict, whereas Scotland will now have a system where a person can be convicted despite five members of the jury having significant doubts about their guilt." Miss M, who saw a not proven verdict returned against the man accused of raping her in a trial 10 years ago, welcomed the reforms. She said: "To know that another rape victim isn’t going to experience what I had to go through after my criminal trial ended is the very reason I’ve invested so much time and energy into this campaign. "Today, the removal of the not proven verdict has given survivors and their families back their voice. "We have all spoken up about how damaging this verdict is. Today we have been listened to and the improvements to the legal system are going to make it fairer and clearer going forward."

