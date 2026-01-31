A rape suspect who was wanted by police in Manchester over a string of allegations has been arrested after he was identified by Live Facial Recognition (LFR) cameras.

The 26-year-old, who remains in custody according to police, was arrested on Friday in Manchester city centre on suspicion of rape, harassment and coercive control.

The individual had been sought in connection with a rape committed in Salford in September 2025, alongside a separate domestic incident which is alleged to have taken place in Oldham in May of last year.

It comes as the Home Secretary set out what she described as "the biggest reform to policing in two centuries".

Shabana Mahmood announced on Monday that more than £140 million in new technologies to help catch criminals across the country.

The latest arrest by Greater Manchester Police saw the individual detained in connection with additional theft offences.