Judge Ian Lawrie KC sparked outrage after handing a restraining order to a teenager who repeatedly stabbed a girl in Cirencester. . Picture: Avalon

By Heather Cartwright

A rape victim has condemned the judge at the centre of a sentencing row for allowing her attacker to walk out of court without a custodial sentence.

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Judge Ian Lawrie KC sparked outrage after handing a restraining order to a teenager who repeatedly stabbed a girl in Cirencester. Judge Lawrie told the 14-year-old, who attacked the girl after she refused to date him, that prison was "no place" for a "bright lad" like him. The boy, who also injured a shopkeeper who tried to intervene during the attack, was also given a 12-month referral order. The victim’s mother told LBC the sentence was “disgusting” and called on Judge Lawrie to be sacked. Read More: Judge lets 14-year-old boy who stabbed girl 10 times walk free from court after telling him he's a 'bright lad' Read More: Former Met Police officer in same unit as Sarah Everard killer found guilty of rape

Now, another victim, whose case was presided over by Judge Lawrie, has told LBC his ruling was “a joke” - and her rapist was given a “slap on the wrist”. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was 17 when she was raped and sexually assaulted by Thomas Woodall at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire. Woodall, who was 16 at the time of the attack and is 19 now, was sentenced as a minor by Judge Lawrie to 3 years in custody, suspended for 3 years. He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay costs of £4,380 at Gloucester Crown Court last month.

In both cases, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have said the sentences cannot be referred to the Court of Appeal through the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme. Picture: amer ghazzal/Alamy