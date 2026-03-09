The new Independent Legal Advisor service will provide guidance outside of court, including on how to challenge a “no further action” decision by the CPS

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) speaks to Claire Waxman, National Victims Commissioner, from left, Katie Catt, Morwenna Loughman, Vicki Crawford and Sarah Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Justice. Picture: Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool / Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Rape victims will get free legal advice throughout the criminal justice process as part of plans to make the experience less traumatic.

Lawyers will be available to help victims understand their rights and challenge unnecessary requests for personal information, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said. The new Independent Legal Advisor service will provide guidance outside of court, including on how to challenge a "no further action" decision by the CPS. The MoJ also announced that Operation Soteria – a programme rolled out across police forces to improve how sexual offences are investigated – will be expanded. Ministers want the same "victims first" approach to be followed in the courtroom. Last month, courts minister Sarah Sackman admitted she "wouldn't blame" victims who choose to walk away from the criminal justice system instead of waiting years for a trial.

Keir Starmer Hosts Campaigners And Victims Of Sexual Violence To Discuss Changes In The Criminal Justice System. Picture: Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool / Getty Images

It comes as the controversial Courts and Tribunals Bill reaches Second Reading in the House of Commons. The reforms are set to introduce judge-only trials for some types of offences, scaling back the right for a defendant to stand trial in front of a jury in an effort to cut the backlog. The Conservatives are set to force a vote to try to block the second reading in Parliament on Tuesday. Justice Minister David Lammy said: “For too long, victims of rape have faced not only the trauma of the crime but the trauma of a justice process that can feel like it is judging them instead of pursuing the perpetrator. “Operation Soteria has already changed how rape cases are investigated by putting the focus where it belongs – on the suspect. “By introducing Independent Legal Advisors and expanding the principles of Operation Soteria into the courtroom, we are making sure victims have both the protection and support they deserve throughout the justice process.” “Alongside our reforms of the courts system through the Courts and Tribunals Bill, we are rebalancing the system to put victims first.” The scheme will be backed by £6 million over two years, the MoJ said. On Monday, a victim of sexual violence told Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer how her 10-year fight for justice made her feel “forgotten”.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images