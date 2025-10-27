A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police believe a woman was the victim of a racially aggravated attack in Walsall.

West Midlands Police was called to the Park Hall area just after 7.15pm on Saturday after a woman was reported to be distressed in the street.

The force said the woman, aged in her 20s, had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know.

A 32-year-old man was arrested just before 7am on Monday in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham and will now be questioned, police said.

Last month, a Sikh woman was raped in grassland on Tame Road, Oldbury, in an incident also treated as racially aggravated by police.