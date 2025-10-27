Man arrested on suspicion of rape following racially-aggravated attack in Walsall
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after police believe a woman was the victim of a racially aggravated attack in Walsall.
West Midlands Police was called to the Park Hall area just after 7.15pm on Saturday after a woman was reported to be distressed in the street.
The force said the woman, aged in her 20s, had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know.
A 32-year-old man was arrested just before 7am on Monday in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham and will now be questioned, police said.
Last month, a Sikh woman was raped in grassland on Tame Road, Oldbury, in an incident also treated as racially aggravated by police.
'Deeply shocked and saddened'
Preet Kaur Gill MP, the Labour (Co-op) MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, posted on X saying she was "deeply shocked and saddened" to hear of another racially aggravated rape.
Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from the force's public protection unit, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation, and I'd like to thank everyone who has come forward with information following our appeal last night.
"Our investigation will progress today, and, as always our priority is the woman who was the subject of this attack.
"She has been updated this morning and will continue to receive full support from specially trained officers."
The force is urging anyone with information to contact them via 101, quoting log 4027 of October 25.
