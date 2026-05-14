Those who lost the weight rapidly were also more likely to sustain it

Rapid weight loss may represent a more effective method than gradual weight loss, a study revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Losing weight rapidly may be a more effective method than doing so gradually, a new study has suggested.

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Experts concluded that people who shed pounds quickly achieve more weight loss than those who lose it gradually, and are also more likely to maintain it over a year. The new study, published at the European Congress on Obesity in Turkey, assessed the impacts of a rapid weight loss programme compared to a gradual one. Experts from Norway examined data on 284 obese adults who were split into both programmes. The 16-week rapid weight loss programme saw people limited to 1,000 calories in weeks one to eight, 1,300 calories in weeks nine to 12 and 1,500 calories in weeks 13 to 16. Read more: Government hits key NHS target to cut waiting times for patients Read more: Spire Healthcare in talks over £1 billion takeover approach

The average man needs 2,500 calories a day and the average woman needs 2,000, according to the NHS. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile the group in the gradual weight loss programme were instructed to reduce calories by 1,000 calories a day, averaging around 1,400 daily. fter the 16-week weight loss phase, both groups took part in an identical 36-week programme aimed to prevent them from regaining weight. The research team said that during the initial 16-week programme the rapid weight loss group lost significantly more body weight than those in the gradual weight loss group. Those in the rapid weight loss group lost 12.9% of their total body weight compared to an average of 8.1% lost by those in the gradual group. After a year, those in the rapid weight loss group had lost 14.4% while those in the gradual group lost 10.5%. The authors wrote: "Among adults with obesity, participation in a structured rapid weight loss programme resulted in significantly greater weight loss at one year.

Dr Line Kristin Johnson said: "Our results clearly challenge the prevailing belief that slow and steady gradual weight loss is necessary to prevent weight regain and reduce obesity-related complications.". Picture: Alamy