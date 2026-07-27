Aaron Strachan escaping from custody after entering his plea. Picture: CPS

By Alice Padgett

CCTV footage has been released showing the moment convicted rapist Aaron Strachan makes a run for it while being led towards a waiting prison van.

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In the brief clip, the 21-year-old can be seen coming out of the Court of Session in Edinburgh, accompanied by two security officers. Dressed in a bright red top, Strachan is handcuffed to an officer walking ahead of him while the other walks closely behind him. Another guard can be seen in the cab of the van, which is parked with its doors open just metres from the entrance to the court building. As the group approaches the van, Strachan can be seen yanking his hand free from the cuffs and sprinting away. Today, Strachan has been given a life sentence after abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Edinburgh city centre. Read More: Pregnant woman among three attacked by man with kitchen knives in Paris Read More: Bodies in cardboard coffins left to rot, others laying dead for eight months: The victims of fraudulent funeral director

As the guards run after him, the one leading the chase can be seen losing his balance and stumbling, giving Strachan precious seconds to get away. He ran in the direction of the Royal Mile before “disappearing from view”. A major police search was launched involving traffic police, armed officers and others, and Strachan was traced and apprehended soon afterwards. Strachan approached a girl as she waited at a bus stop in the early hours of 25 May 2025 before he abducted her. The girl, who felt uneasy, walked towards Princes Street where other people were nearby. CCTV later showed Strachan, who was wearing a balaclava, following her from a distance. He then ran towards her as she sat at a second bus stop, threatened her with a knife and forced her into the basement of a building on York Place. Strachan blocked the exit with wooden pallets before raping the girl. He did not know her.